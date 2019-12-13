Wild Animal Park to Offer Otter-ly Amazing Encounters in 2020

Otters are arguably among the cutest members of the animal kingdom, and now you can get up close and personal with some in Chittenango.

The Wild Animal Park is offering Otter Encounters beginning in January 2020, and frankly, we can't handle the cute. Starting January 4th through April 10th with the park's three otters.

"Encounters last for a half hour and each will be unique to each visit. A keeper will sit down with participants to talk about the otters and answer questions", according to Syracuse.com.

Visits can be arranged by emailing the park at thewildparkinfo@gmail.com or by calling 315-510-3347. Visits must be paid ahead of time, and cost $150 for two people, and $200 for four. Visits are available weekdays from 12pm - 7pm, and weekends from 10am - 5pm.