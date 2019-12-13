Angry Orchard to Release a Boozy Ice Cream

According to Delish, Angry Orchard is going unfiltered this holiday season. By that, I mean they are releasing a brand new ice cream with Tipsy Scoop called #GoingUnfiltered. The ice cream is vanilla blended with Angry Orchard's latest unfiltered cider. It also has brown sugar, cinnamon, and caramel apples.

Sadly, this ice cream will only be available in New York City. It will be available at the Tipsy Scoop locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. However, it can be ordered nationwide online, according to Delish. This flavor will only be available for a limited time, so get it while you can.