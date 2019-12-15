When you're a new parent sleep is an elusive thing. But it's only temporary right?

That's a big no.

According to a recent study, it turns out a parent's sleep schedule returns to normal six years after having a baby.

WGRZ reports, "the study found moms lost more than hour of sleep each night for the first few months. In the first three months, fathers slept 15 minutes less, researchers found." And even after six years, moms were still sleeping 20 minutes less, and dads were getting 15 minutes less.

