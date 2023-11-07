Hootie & the Blowfish to Headline Unforgettable ’90s Show in CNY

Get set for a dose of healthy '90s nostalgia right here in Central New York!

Hootie & The Blowfish are rolling into the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday, September 6 with their "Summer Camp with Trucks" tour. They've got some awesome company with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain kicking off the show at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be up for grabs on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Empower Federal Credit Union members get exclusive presale opportunities on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m.

HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

VH1 Annual "Fairway To Heaven" Celebrity Golf Tournament In Florida Getty Images loading...

Hootie & the Blowfish first formed in South Carolina in 1986. Their unique blend of rock and pop, fronted by the distinctive voice of lead singer Darius Rucker, led to their rapid rise to fame in the 1990s where they produced hit after hit. Their debut album, "Cracked Rear View," produced five top singles, "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," and "Only Wanna Be with You."

Darius Rucker embarked on a very successful solo career in country music in 2008.

COLLECTIVE SOUL

NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 Getty Images loading...

Formed in the early '90s in Georgia, Collective Soul group achieved massive success with their debut album "Hints, Allegations, and Things Left Unsaid" and the chart-topping hit "Shine."

Collective Soul played Central New York last summer -- August 18, 2023 -- at Saranac Brewery.

EDWIN McCAIN

IEBA Conference Day 1 Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Edwin McCain's emotive vocals and introspective songwriting made him a staple on alternative rock playlists in the '90s. His biggest hit was 1998's "I'll Be" which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also had the memorable cut "Dark Secrets" on the soundtrack for 1996's The Craft.

