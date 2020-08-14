HELP! Barry Needs A Home And FAST!

Meet Barry, he's looking for his own family to play with and protect. He is way too awesome to live at an animal shelter (no offense Herkimer County Humaine Society).

Barry is still up for adoption, he's been living in animal shelters way too long. Barry is a 1-year-old Akita mix, he's housebroken, great in the car, gets along with other dogs, and walks well on a leash. He is a big boy, around 80 pounds. He's been bounced around to 4 different shelters in his short life. He honestly doesn't deserve that. We know there is a home out there for him without cats.

HCHS

Barry came to HCHS in the middle of July from a shelter in Rochester, NY. But that wasn't Barry's first shelter. Unfortunately, this guy has been bounced around between 4 different shelters. He really needs to move into his forever home.

HCHS Come on in, the waters fine!

Barry is a handsome, sweet, happy boy that loves to be out and about. He does pull some on a leash, especially at the beginning of his walk, and would be a great candidate to walk on an Easy Walker. Barry does calm down and walk on a loose leash after about 20minutes of exploring.

HCHS

Looking for someone to explore a new trial with? Then Barry is the pup for you. He is always up for new experiences and would be a great hiking partner. Barry does know how to sit, give high five, and lay down when asked.

HCHS

Barry would do best in an adult home without children and small animals. He walked with another dog and did well. If you have a dog and are interested in meeting Barry, the shelter can arrange for a meet and greet. The only thing that does make Barry nervous is when he is startled or touched from behind when he's not expecting it.

HCHS

Barry is neutered, up-to-date with his vaccines, and ready for his forever home. Come by the shelter today to meet this handsome pup!

HCHS

Photos are from the latest adventure with Ken and Amanda, volunteers from the Herkimer County Humane Society. Barry is an amazing boy! Whoever adopts him will be charmed by his calm & devoted personality