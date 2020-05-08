Adopt A Pot-Bellied Pig, A Bloodhound and Guinea Pigs In CNY

No matter what kind of pet you're looking for, you can find it in a local shelter. Right now Susquehanna SPCA, State Highway 28 in Hartwick, is bursting at the seams with cats and dogs, and many other animals looking for a home.

Female Guinea Pigs

Susquehanna SPCA

Who doesn't love guinea pigs! These ladies are all pretty friendly and super cute! Guinea pigs are easy to handle, they're active, alert, friendly and prefer a routine for eating, playing, and resting. Their teeth continuously grow, so make sure you have plenty of chew sticks or mineral chews. For more information, call the Susquehanna SPCA at 607-547-8111 or visit info@sqspca.org.

Roscoe- 5-year-old Male Bloodhound

Roscoe is a big guy with tons of love to give. He adores children and most other dogs but needs a home without cats as he is aggressive towards them. He can be a bit protective of his home, so a family with a quiet lifestyle, and few visitors would be best. If you're looking for a giant couch potato or company in the car, look no further, Roscoe is your man! For more information, call the Susquehanna SPCA at 607-547-8111 or visit info@sqspca.org.

4-year-old Male Vietnamese Pot-Bellied Pig

Batman is a 4-year-old male pot-bellied pig. He is a very friendly boy who is searching for his forever home. Batman is currently living the life in his foster home but would like to find him a farm of his own as soon as possible. For more information, call the Susquehanna SPCA at 607-547-8111 or visit info@sqspca.org.

The Susquehanna SPCA is committed to bringing about a time when there are no more homeless animals, and every companion animal will be guaranteed a loving home. We work to accomplish this goal through our spay/neuter, adoption, and education programs.

Susquehanna SPCA Mission:

• Alleviate the suffering of animals throughout Otsego County

• Promote humane treatment of animals

• Receive and care for stray, surrendered and homeless animals

• Maximize adoption of animals to proper homes

• Prevent cruelty to animals by lawful means

Susquehanna SPCA is located at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hartwick. They are a not for profit animal shelter founded in 1917 by Mrs. William T. Hyde.