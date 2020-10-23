Batgirl Wants Wants a New Home by Halloween in Utica/Rome

Look at that face and those beautiful ears. It's easy to tell where she gets her name! Batgirl is Cindy's Underdog of the week, and she needs a home of her own.

This sweet girl is at the Herkimer County Humane Society because her owner could no longer care for her due to health issues. She's around 2 years old, gets along with cats and dogs, and is housebroken. Batgirl is in a foster home and is doing very well. She will be at the shelter Thursday through Sunday from 12 till 4. Please share this beautiful girl. The Herkimer County Humane Society tells us she was very, very loved. and she loves pepperoni.

Please meet Batgirl at the Herkimer County Humane Society 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. She has been altered and up to date on her shots.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

