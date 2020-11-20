Don't you just LOVE those ears? Winnie is desperately looking for a forever home. She's not doing well at the Herkimer County Humane Society. She's very depressed and is constantly in a state of fight or flite, which is not good for her.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Winnie is a 5-year-old mixed breed that loves all people. She's housebroken, good with cats, good on a leash, and great in the car. She is on a low-cost medication for seizures, which she will need for the rest of her life.

Herkimer County Humane Society

This beautiful girl needs a home with patience as she is reactive to some dogs if she feels threatened by their high-energy. This behavior can be fixed, and volunteers at HCHS are working hard to help her learn how to deal with it. She is trying very hard to learn to cope and is making progress, but Winnie needs to be in a home, away from shelter stress, with someone who can spend more time helping her. She lived in a home for the past two years, but her owner didn’t know how to help her and probably inadvertently caused the behavior to escalate.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Can you help Winnie? She is so sad because she doesn’t know why she can’t be on her couch, in her home, and has to sleep in a kennel.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Winnie would really love to meet you!! The Herkimer County Humane Society is located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. She has been altered and is up to date on her shots.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Herkimer County Humane Society Hours:

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

Adoption Policies At The Herkimer County Humane Society:

Puppies and Kittens under 4 months of age will not be adopted into homes with children under 5 years old.

Due to multiple past returns, dogs will not be adopted if you or anyone in your household expects a child.

Adopted cats must leave the HCHS in a carrier.

There is a mandatory waiting period of at least 24 hours (not including weekends or holidays) for reference checks.

Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve.” It's based on the best fit for the animal.

You must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination(s) on currently owned pets before final approval.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

Pablo is still looking for a home. He has been at a shelter for over 1,000 days. That's his entire life!

Herkimer County Humane Society

Pablo is on the smaller side, probably around 45 lbs. He is extremely friendly and loves people. He is good on a leash, although he enjoys chasing squirrels and chipmunks or anything he sees while out on walks. He gets excited because he never had the chance to leave the concrete kennel where he was before Herkimer County Humane Society. He is starved for attention and does whatever he can to get someone to notice him. Herkimer County Humane Society says:

What Pablo really needs in order to reach his potential, is someone who can expose him to the life he missed growing up locked in a kennel and teach him how a good dog needs to behave. He needs patience and socialization. For the time being, he needs a home without cats or young kids.

If Pablo sounds like the kind of guy you could help, meet him. He would really love to meet you!! The Herkimer County Humane Society is located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. He has been altered and is up to date on his shots.