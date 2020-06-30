Please Adopt These Kittens From Stevens Swan Humane Society

Who needs another cat in their life?

🙋

Me. I do - but if I brought one home I might be forced to sleep outside.

According to Stevens Swan Humane Society, there are several kittens up for adoption at the moment. Their adoption fees are $80 each and each is spayed/neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped.

SSHS suggests applying online as soon as possible if you're interesting in adopting a kitten, because they will be adopted fast. Click here to apply. Also, it's important to specify if you're interested in a specific kitten.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Once you submit you application, SSHS will set you up with an appointment to meet the possible newest (and smallest) furry member of your family.

You can get in contact with SSHS by calling (315) 738-4357 or visiting stevens-swan.org.

You're Adopting a Kitten - Now What?

Be prepared. Kittens (and really cats in general) are sensitive creatures. They are particularly sensitive to new surroundings and some may hide under a bed or in a closet for days or even weeks.

Do him/she a favor and provide a small area to call his/her own for the first few days or weeks. A bathroom or laundry room works well. Furnish the room with cat amenities, such as food, water and a litter box.

You’ll want to spend time with your cat, so make sure there’s a comfortable place for you to sit as well.Fill a litter box with one or two inches of litter and place it in his/her room where he/she can use it undisturbed. Privacy is important for them too!

Set up a feeding station with food and water bowls. Locate it away from the litter box.

A cat’s claws need to be worn down, and they do this by scratching on things. Since you prefer that it not be your chairs and sofa, provide your cat with a socially acceptable scratching place. You can encourage your cat to use the post by sprinkling it with catnip or dangling a toy at the top. They are smart and will get the idea.

[H/T Petfinder]