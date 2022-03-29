Finger Lakes Region to Host Famous Pop-Rock Duo

I "CAN" go for that! Pop-rock legends Hall & Oates are set to make our dreams come true at The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in Canandaigua on Thursday, September 1st.

The iconic duo of Darryl Hall & John Oates are a veritable hit factory, churning out countless popular songs during the '70s and '80s-- timeless classics such as "Maneater," "Rich Girl," "Private Eyes," "Kiss On My List" and "Sara Smile" have led to the duo selling millions of records over 40-plus years. In fact, the Philadelphia-based Hall & Oates have sold more albums than any other duo in music history. Their blend of pop, rock and soul have influenced dozens of other artists across different musical genres.

Originally signed to Atlantic Records in the early '70s, their debut album Abandoned Luncheonette produced their first charted single "She's Gone." They released a second album, War Babies, under the Atlantic banner before signing with RCA, which helped propel them to international superstardom. Hall & Oates have had a staggering 6 songs reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their September 1st concert in Canandaigua will mark the duo's first return to the state of New York since playing Madison Square Garden in NYC in 2018.

In 2008, Hall & Oates received the Icon Award at the 56th annual BMI Pop Awards, and they were inducted into Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tickets for their September 1st show at CMAC will go on sale Friday, April 1st at ticketmaster.com.

