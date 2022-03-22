Saranac Concerts Are Back! Huge Name Announced for May

Another sign of normalcy! Concerts are returning to Saranac Brewery on Saturday, May 21st. The first act announced is a big one...

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

'90s grunge icons Stone Temple Pilots will take the stage for what should be a rockin' evening of familiar head-banging hits. It was nearly impossible to grow up in that decade without being a fan of the San Diego-based group. No matter who you ask, Stone Temple Pilots should rank among the Top 5 Greatest Grunge Bands of All Time. They had massive hits on the '90s alternative charts with songs like "Big Empty," "Plush," "Vasoline," and "Interstate Love Song."

Original frontman Scott Weiland tragically passed away in 2015 after being fired from the group in 2013, but the rest of the lineup is unchanged: Brothers Dean and Robert DeLeo on guitar and bass, respectively, and Eric Kretz on drums. Singer Jeff Gutt was announced as Weiland's replacement in 2017.

STP has released two albums with new singer Jeff Gutt, a second self-titled Stone Temple Pilots in 2018, and Perdida in 2020.

The STP show will be just the second concert at Saranac Brewery since 2019. The COVID pandemic erased all concerts at the popular Utica venue in 2020, and most of 2021 -- although Blackberry Smoke snuck one in in September of that year.

Tickets for STP at the brewery will go on sale this Friday, March 25th at 10 a.m. at Saranac.com. Doors open at 7pm, with music starting at 8pm. Street parking is extremely limited, so consider setting aside some funds for an Uber.

