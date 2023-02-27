Weezer Announce Summer 2023 Tour, One Stop in Upstate New York

Alternative rock darlings Weezer have announced a 2023 North American summer tour, and will make one stop in Upstate New York.

CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK

Weezer will take the stage on Monday, July 3 at CMAC (Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua. Future Islands and Joyce Manor will kick off the show at 7pm.

Ticketmaster will begin sales on Friday, March 3 at 10am.

Fronted by Rivers Cuomo, Weezer burst onto the scene beginning in 1994 with their self-titled debut (commonly referred to as the Blue Album). That album featured such hits as "Buddy Holly" and "Undone - The Sweater Song" and went multi-platinum.

Weezer was played heavily on MTV throughout 1990s and have a total of 15 studio albums to their name. They're also known for appearing on a large number of movie soundtracks.

Canandaigua will be Weezer's only appearance in Upstate New York this year. (They will also be playing Queens, New York on July 13th.)

WEEZER 2023 U.S. TOUR:

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Huntsville, AL, USA The Orion Amphitheater *

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Irving, TX, USA The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Austin, TX, USA Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK, USA Zoo Amphitheatre *

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Bonner Springs, KS, USA Azura Amphitheater *

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Minneapolis, MN, USA The Armory *

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Madison, WI, USA Breese Stevens Field *

Friday, June 16, 2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA Blossom Music Center *

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Clarkston, MI, USA Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Friday, June 23, 2023 Columbia, MD, USA Merriweather Post Pavilion #

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Charlotte, NC, USA PNC Music Pavilion #

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Alpharetta, GA, USA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Philadelphia, PA, USA TD Pavilion at The Mann #

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Bridgeport, CT, USA Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

Friday, June 30, 2023 Bangor, ME, USA Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Worcester, MA, USA The Palladium Outdoors #

Monday, July 3, 2023 Canandaigua, NY, USA Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) #

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage #

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Gary, IN, USA Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live ^

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Stage AE #

Thursday, July 13, 2023 Queens, NY, USA Forest Hills Stadium #

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Auburn, WA, USA White River Amphitheatre %

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Bend, OR, USA Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Berkeley, CA, USA Greek Theatre %

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Magna, UT, USA The Great Saltair %

Monday, August 28, 2023 Denver, CO, USA Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Phoenix, AZ, USA Arizona Federal Theatre %

Friday, September 1, 2023 Las Vegas, NV, USA Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Irvine, CA, USA FivePoint Amphitheatre %

Sunday, September 3, 2023 San Diego, CA, USA Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

* - with Modest Mouse & Momma

# - with Future Islands & Joyce Manor

^ - with Joyce Manor

% - with Spoon & White Reaper

