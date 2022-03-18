Popular ’80s Act to Rock Turning Stone Casino on June 24th

"Jessie's Girl" singer Rick Springfield is set to rock the Turning Stone Casino on Friday, June 24th, it was recently announced.

The June 24th concert will mark Rick Springfield's return to the area, having last played the New York State Fair in 2019. Springfield has rocked the Turning Stone's Event Center several times since it opened in 1999.

The Australian-born Springfield famously had a No. 1 hit in 1981 with "Jessie's Girl," which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. He charted additional Top 10 hits with "I've Done Everything for You," "Affair of the Heart," and "Don't Talk to Strangers".

Springfield is also known for his acting chops. He played Dr. Noah Drake on the daytime soap opera General Hospital at various times, dating back to 1981, and has also appeared in the CW series Supernatural, FX's American Horror Story, among other TV and film projects.

Springfield is also an accomplished author. His 2010 memoir Late, Late at Night was voted among the top 25 rock memoirs by Rolling Stone magazine, and he published a novel in 2014 titled Magnificent Vibration.

Spring and summer rock shows at Turning Stone continue to take shape. Great White & Slaughter are set to play the Showroom on Saturday, April 9th, and Blue Oyster Cult returns on Friday, May 6th.

Tickets to see Rick Springfield go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. EST. Turning Stone Rewards Members get early ticket access the day prior, on March 24th. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

