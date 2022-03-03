Blue Oyster Cult “On Tour Forever” at Turning Stone Casino

Rock legends Blue Öyster Cult are set to return to Central New York on May 6th at Turning Stone Casino in the showroom. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 4) at 10 a.m. and range from $35 to $99. The May 6th show will be part of the Cult's multi-city "On Tour Forever" tour.

Since 1972, Blue Öyster Cult has been traveling the world bringing their unique take on rock music with them. And now they're back at Turning Stone Resort Casino for their "On Tour Forever" show. You won't want to miss it!

Blue Öyster Cult lit up the airwaves in the 1970s and 1980s with such mega hits as "Burning For You," "Cities On Flame with Rock and Roll," and, of course, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper." The latter song gained a resurgence in popularity in the year 2000 after the "More Cowbell" Saturday Night Live sketch.

"Godzilla" is another Blue Öyster Cult hit with an interesting history. The tune was written as an homage to the classic Godzilla films. It's appeared on multiple movie soundtracks, including Detroit Rock City and Dogtown, and various TV shows and video games, but has been passed over time and time again for an actual Godzilla movie.

Turning Stone Casino is still enforcing proof of Covid-19 vaccination for concerts in the showroom. Proof of vaccination is not required to visit other areas of the casino.

Blue Öyster Cult is no stranger to Central New York. They often make stops here while on tour. Their last appearance in the area was in 2021 at the New York State Fair.

