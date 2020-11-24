Get Off the Grid: This Tiny Sustainable Cabin Sits on Six Acres in New York

Let's face it: 2020 has been nothing short of ridiculous, and if you're ready to just crawl under a hole and avoid people for the next ten years, you need to check out this tiny cabin that's for sale in Cherry Valley.

From the outside in, this 512 square-foot cabin is every wood-lover's dream. Built in 2018, it was constructed from antique, historic barnwood and pine planking, and it features stunning views of the Catskills from every angle of its six acres. Plus, this cabin is fully sustainable and features solar, wind and rainwater collection systems. Pretty neat, right?

Whether you're looking to buy a cabin for the occasional getaway or as your new permanent residence, you'll want to step inside this unique find in the Catskills that could just be the perfect contender.

The Cherry Valley cabin is currently listed by Richard M. Parent of Coldwell Banker for $150,000. You can view the full listing and see more pictures of the property through Coldwell Banker's website.