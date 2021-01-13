Disconnect From the Politics & Pandemics and Glamp With The Goats

When we say disconnect, we mean disconnect. No Wi-Fi, no tv, and no neighbors, just you and up to 3 guests, and of course goats. The farm is located about an hour and a half from Utica near Pattersonville, NY.

The goat farm is a yurt rental, similar to a tent or teepee with much lusher accommodations. It features a double bed and 2 cribs, a fire place, stove, fridge, and oven. And don't worry about breakfast, it's delivered every morning in a picnic basket.

There are plenty of options on things to do if your looking for more than kicking back with a book. Stretch out and relax during goat yoga and hiking trails lead to the Mohawk River and Mariaville Lake where kayaking and swimming are available. In winter, skiing and tubing are nearby at Maple Ski Ridge.

Accommodations are very affordable, rates are just $117 a night including taxes and service fees. But do plan your trip well in advance as there are few open dates in even during the winter months. Get more info and make reservations for the goat farm at Glamping Hub.com. Check out photos below.