See Inside This Capital Region Area Airbnb Straight Out of The Flintstones

This pre-historic-looking Vermont rental is literally straight out of the Flintstones.



I know you are familiar with the legendary cartoon the Flintstones, and I think we are both sure there was no landscape like this ever pictured in the show. That said, I could certainly picture Fred and Wilma enjoying some maple syrup and pancakes inside this Flintstones-style abode just a short drive from the Capital Region outside of Bennington in Pownal, Vermont. In fact, all you would need is pre-historic car with no floorboard and a couple of dinosaurs to make this feel just like the classic cartoon.

This home is actually a rental on airbnb that the owner calls "The Owl Hill House" and describes the home as "...an organically shaped structure built by a group of sculptors in the early 1980's and recently renovated by one of its original creators." This one-bedroom house meant for 2 guests is available for $223 night, and offers ultimate privacy on a "private Vermont dirt road." Would you expect a Flintstone-style house to be on anything but a dirt road? Don't take my word for it though, these photos will do the talking for this mini-paradise in the Vermont woods.

