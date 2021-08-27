Step Inside This Million Dollar Home With 12 Acres In Richfield, NY

via Zillow Select Sotheby's International/ Ashley Schorpp

It’s a Georgian masterpiece set on 12 acres of land on Route 167 in Richfield, NY and it can be yours for less than $1 million. And, it comes furnished.

The price tag for “Sunset Hill” is $989,000.

The home includes a circular driveway, a one bed and one bath caretaker cottage, horse barn and office with separate entrance. The cottage would be a great guest house when family or your in-laws come to stay.

The home, which was built in 1923, has been used as a personal estate, at one time a successful Bed and Breakfast and a desirable wedding and event venue.

Take a photo tour of this beautiful home and see what it’s all about. You won't be disappointed.

Must See Million Dollar Home With 12 Sprawling Acres In Richfield, NY

This furnished million dollar home screams luxury. From the front door with the grand entryway, 12 acres of lush land, this home is minutes from Cooperstown and is a must see piece of property, see for yourself.

The rooms feature hardwood floors, fireplaces 10-foot ceilings, built in bookshelves, exposed brick and 5G internet.

Here are more features:

Parking
  • Total spaces: 25
  • Parking features: Attached, Detached, Circular Driveway, Paved
  • Garage spaces: 4
  • Covered spaces: 4
  • Has uncovered spaces: Yes
  • Attached garage: Yes
Bedrooms and bathrooms
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Full bathrooms: 3
  • Partial bathrooms: 1
Dining Room
  • Features: Formal Dining Room
Kitchen
  • Features: Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Eat In
Basement
  • Basement: Full,Finished
Flooring
  • Flooring: Carpet-Wall/Wall, Ceramic Tile, Wood
Heating
  • Heating features: Natural Gas, Hot Water, Baseboard
Cooling
  • Cooling features: Whole House Fan
Property
  • Exterior features: Garden
  • Patio and porch details: Patio
Lot
  • Lot size: 12 Acres
  • Lot features: Private, Landscaped, Cleared
Other property information
  • Additional structures included: Barn(s), Outbuilding, Shed(s)

The home is just a short distance away from Cooperstown and Glimmerglass Lake.

25 Simple Additions to Make Your Back Yard More Like a Resort Vacation

The pandemic and shutdown of 2020 had people stuck in their homes and nobody was traveling. Many people took the extra time to turn their own back yards into a summer oasis, even though in the northeast, summer weather only lasts 3 months.

Here are some fairly easy ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation.

8 Historic Buildings In Utica That Have Transformed Into Lofts

Must See Photos of $2 Million White Lake Lodge in Woodgate, NY for Sale

This home and potential business opportunity that is known locally as the White Lake Lodge, is on 250 feet of White Lake frontage. Tour this beautiful home and feel like a multimillionaire.

Million Dollar Mansion In Westernville Once Owned By A Signer of The Declaration of Independence Can Now Be Yours

Take a peek at the 4 story mansion that is for sale in Westernville, NY on the river and provides lake access to Delta Lake. It's not everyday a home comes on the market in CNY that has ties to USA history, but this one sure does. This home was once owned by General William Floyd who was a politician at the time of the Revolutionary War and signed the Declaration of Independence. Look through the home here to see its rich history.

 

Filed Under: home for sale, richfield
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top