Step Inside This Million Dollar Home With 12 Acres In Richfield, NY
It’s a Georgian masterpiece set on 12 acres of land on Route 167 in Richfield, NY and it can be yours for less than $1 million. And, it comes furnished.
The price tag for “Sunset Hill” is $989,000.
The home includes a circular driveway, a one bed and one bath caretaker cottage, horse barn and office with separate entrance. The cottage would be a great guest house when family or your in-laws come to stay.
The home, which was built in 1923, has been used as a personal estate, at one time a successful Bed and Breakfast and a desirable wedding and event venue.
Take a photo tour of this beautiful home and see what it’s all about. You won't be disappointed.
Must See Million Dollar Home With 12 Sprawling Acres In Richfield, NY
The rooms feature hardwood floors, fireplaces 10-foot ceilings, built in bookshelves, exposed brick and 5G internet.
Here are more features:
Parking
- Total spaces: 25
- Parking features: Attached, Detached, Circular Driveway, Paved
- Garage spaces: 4
- Covered spaces: 4
- Has uncovered spaces: Yes
- Attached garage: Yes
Bedrooms and bathrooms
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4
- Full bathrooms: 3
- Partial bathrooms: 1
Dining Room
- Features: Formal Dining Room
Kitchen
- Features: Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Eat In
Basement
- Basement: Full,Finished
Flooring
- Flooring: Carpet-Wall/Wall, Ceramic Tile, Wood
Heating
- Heating features: Natural Gas, Hot Water, Baseboard
Cooling
- Cooling features: Whole House Fan
Property
- Exterior features: Garden
- Patio and porch details: Patio
Lot
- Lot size: 12 Acres
- Lot features: Private, Landscaped, Cleared
Other property information
- Additional structures included: Barn(s), Outbuilding, Shed(s)
The home is just a short distance away from Cooperstown and Glimmerglass Lake.
