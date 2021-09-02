Step inside a 164-acre former nudist colony on one of the largest private lakes in New York.

The lakeside resort named Auchmoody, was home to the Fresh Air Club nudist colony in the 1930s and was featured in On Going Naked, a book written by Jan Gray who started the nudist club. She worked as the camp director through 1933 and is said to have interviewed all the guests before they were allowed in. The Hudson Valley property was also featured in the film This Nude World, highlighting nudist colonies all over the world.

$20 Million Former Nudist Colony Compound Take a step inside Auchmoody, an old nudist colony that was also once a dude ranch.



