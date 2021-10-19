Secluded Mountain Top 1,100 Acre Home at Private Adirondack Retreat Could Be Yours
Tired of the hustle and bustle? Get away from it all at a secluded mountain top home, that sits on over 1,1000 acres at a private retreat in the Adirondacks.
Bassett Mountain, the home of the former Paleface Mountain Ski Area, has been transformed into a private property complete with a 4-story mountaintop estate home, a separate base lodge with several bedrooms, office space, indoor pool, and miles of trails in the very heart of the Adirondack High Peaks. And it's up for sale.
The 1,140-acre estate boasts two mountain tops with spectacular 360-degree views to Whiteface Mountain and the surrounding high peaks, well-kept pristine forests, alpine trails suitable for hiking, running, cross-country skiing, 4-wheeling, or snowmobiling. There's enough room to do anything your outdoor-loving heart desires. And with all that open space, you could even do it naked if you wanted with no one around for miles to see it.
The property is very private and secluded, but it's close enough to Lake Placid, New York for when you're missing the company of other people or just want to enjoy life on the town.
This home is located at 6394 Route 86 in Jay, New York, and is currently on the market for a mere $6.95 million. A steal for all that privacy and beauty Mother Nature surrounds it with.
See inside the mountain top estate, base lodge, and look at all the Adirondack scenery everywhere you turn.
