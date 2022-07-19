Have you ever looked at something luxurious and said the phrase, "I wish I had the money to be able to afford that." Well, you'll be saying the same thing after you see this gorgeous house that has hit the real estate market.

Lake Placid, New York is a destination that many have their sights set on. In fact, many look to purchase homes in that area for many reasons but it is truly the perfect location for everyone, From families to couples, adventurers to those looking to relax, there are opportunities to spend time outside. Head out for a quiet hike, explore miles of mountain bike trails, or go for a paddle on one of our endless mountain lakes. Fuel up for any adventure at all of the local restaurants and shops.

This beautiful home just hit the market at 185 Algonquin Drive for $1.2 Million and oh my lanta, if I ever found myself in a position to own a home like this, I would cry. Located in the "highly desirable Fawn Ridge subdivision" on an impressive lot, this new constructed mountain modern home "blends touches of the Adirondacks with modern sophistication and warmth."

Built with the finest materials and coming fully-furnished, the home is 3,425 SF with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 1,934 SF unfinished basement with egress system in place, 558 SF garage with a 50 amp feed for a car charger, large Anderson 400 series windows to provide ample natural light, open floor plan with a chef’s kitchen and Thermador appliances, quartz counters throughout, and custom built in shelving around the two story fireplace

There's a new patio that is honestly perfect for anyone who loves to host guests (I can totally imagine having my friends over for one heck of a summer bbq) and it's such a beautiful home that is close to all of the amazing things that make the Lake Placid area great. It's close to Main Street, and all of the biking and hiking trails.

Yeah....I think it's safe to say it. I wish I had the money to be able to afford it. This is probably the most gorgeous house I've ever seen. Take a look inside for yourself and let us know your thoughts inside the station app.

