This Upstate New York Home Looks Like It’s Straight Out of a Fairytale

If you've ever dreamed of living like a one of your favorite characters from the fairytales we were told as a kid, this house is going to give you major story book vibes.

It's not cheap though, so it's something we'll have to admire from afar. The majority of the inside has been flipped and is ready for a new owner to call it "home."

This Upstate New York Home is Straight Out of a Fairytale If you've ever dreamed of living in a house that looks like it is straight out of a fairytale, this house in Ithaca is for you.

Located at 422 Cayuga Heights Road in Ithaca , this enchanted storybook Tudor-style home could be yours for only $740,000.

Here's all of the details that you need to know, straight from the realtor:



Floods of natural light, hardwood floors, gothic windows, French doors, glass door knobs & arched doorways are just a few features.

Solidly built w/a stone exterior, spacious circular drive & 4 stories of flexible living.

Recent renovations include totally new kitchen w/granite counter tops, S/S appliances, Thermador stove and a mudroom with radiant floor heart.

Smart light fixtures and a Nest.

Sunroom overlooking backyard is cozy in all seasons.

Large, primary bedroom w/a renovated walk in closet and laundry.

Gorgeous en-suite bath with large shower and ceramic, radiant floor heat.

Finished attic space is lovely for a family/play-room, office, studio.

Partially finished basement with bed/full bath and an exterior door.

Stone patio, an enclosed gazebo to take in low maintenance, forest-like wooded, forever wild surroundings.

Close to Cornell, CHES, shopping.

Move in ready.

Take a look for yourself.

