Get a Grip New Jersey, New York is the Pizza Capital of the World

The entire state of New Jersey needs to get a grip. They're proclaiming themselves Pizza Capital of the World. We all know New York pizza is best.

Clearly, New Jersey is overly confident. First, they called themselves the Bagel Capital of the World - which is obvious crap because there is no food that's more 'New York' than the bagel - except maybe Pizza.

New Jersey has some great things (hello, Sopranos) but pizza? Come on.

Even History.com acknowledges that pizza had it's official start in the United States in New York: "One of the first documented United States pizzerias was G. (for Gennaro) Lombardi’s on Spring Street in Manhattan, licensed to sell pizza in 1905."

I can say Utica is the Palm Tree Capital of the World - but that doesn't make it so.

Even though pizza officially started in downstate NY - even Utica has some darn good pizza. So, New Jersey, leave the pizza (and the bagels) to the experts in New York. You can focus on your most well-known food...whatever that is.