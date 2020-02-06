Utica Man Killed In Two Car Crash On Route 69 In Whitestown

One person is dead following a two-car crash on Route 69 in Whitestown Thursday morning.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Bradlee Durant of Utica lost control of his car, crossed over into the oncoming lane and was struck by a vehicle driven by 42-year old Kandi Williamson of Oriskany.

33-year old Williams Evans of Utica, a passenger in Durant’s vehicle, was killed in the accident.

Durant and Williamson were both taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No tickets have been issued and the investigation is continuing.