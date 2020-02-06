Gov Cuomo Removes Tax On Beer Flights

Great news for lovers of craft beers. Now you can save a little coin on your beer flights.

Beer flights are several small samples of craft beers to try and figure out what kind you like. Before Cuomo signed this bill you paid tax when you ordered a flight of beers.

Governor Cuomo has said this is a way for the state to support craft beer brewers in New York state. In addition to the tax change for flights of beer, earlier this year the the federal excise tax on beer barrels was cut in half. That also is helping the craft beer industry.

“This legislation continues our efforts to lower costs and cut red tape so New York breweries can reinvest in their businesses while creating jobs, growing local tourism and helping to revitalize regional economies,” ~Gov Cuomo