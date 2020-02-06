Could There Be a Sequel of ‘Escape at Dannemora’?

Maybe actress Patricia Arquette is interested in reprising her award-winning role. Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, the woman Arquette portrayed (pictured above) in "Escape at Dannemora," has been released from prison and wants to tell a different story.

This time around, the drama could focus on Mitchell's contempt for filmmaker Ben Stiller, who she called an "idiot" and a "liar" in a 2018 New York Post interview. Mitchell claims she never had sex with inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat before she helped the convicted killers break out of the Clinton Correctional Facility, as Stiller's Showtime series depicted.

Mitchell was sentenced in 2015 to up to seven years in prison for her role in the escape. She was released Thursday from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County and will be remain under community supervision. Arquette won a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Mitchell (below).

Mitchell wants to reunite with her husband Lyle and plans to write a book with HER version of events. That book could have the makings of an interesting follow-up movie. One big question: Who would portray Ben Stiller?