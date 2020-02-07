Smooch a Llama in Old Forge Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Not sure what to do over your Valentine's weekend? What about a Smooch-a-Llama-Rama?

Moose River Farm, in Old Forge, offers llama hikes in the Adirondacks. This year, they decided to do something special for Valentine's Day because - let's face it - llamas need love too.

They'll be hosting an Open House on the farm, where guests can interact with their animals - which include horses, dogs, goats, donkeys, geese, chickens, ducks, tortoises, a pot belly pig, and of course, llamas.

If weather permits, there will even be a lighted trail walk with the llamas.

Smooch-A-Llama-Rama will take place on Saturday, February 15th to celebrate Valentine's Day. The Open House is from 5pm to 7pm and is $10 per person. To make your reservations, call Moose River Farm at (315) 369-3854.

The farm co-owner, Anne Phinney, is a retired elementary/middle school teacher, and has written two books about her experiences with the animals at the farm. You can learn more about her books at mooseriverfarm.com.

Credit: Moose River Farm/FB

