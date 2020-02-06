Will Tom Brady Return To New England?

Quarterback Tom Brady will become a Free Agent in March, but he’s not going anywhere but with the New England Patriots. If he wants to win another Super Bowl, the Patriots still offer the best chance. Head Coach Bill Belichick will figure out how to surround Brady with better talent, and Owner Robert Kraft is willing to give Brady $30 Million a year to keep him. Plenty of other teams will try and convince Brady to leave the only teams he’s ever played for, but most of those teams have no chance at winning a Super Bowl.