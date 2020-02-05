Free Ice Fishing Weekend Coming to Central New York

Has the great fishing news over the past few days got you itching to go? Sylvan Beach reports large numbers of people ice fishing and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation claims there are now a million walleye in Oneida Lake. Even better, New York is hosting a free fishing weekend.

The DEC hosts free fishing weekends throughout the year with the hope avid anglers will take a child or someone new to the sport along with them. This time of the year the goal is to get more people to give ice-fishing a try.

The free weekend is February 15 and 16, and you can fish any of New York's waters without a license. Never ice-fished before? The DEC offers a beginner's guide to the sport, complete with ice safety tips, equipment needs, and what you can expect to catch. The DEC video below offers some tips on cutting your hole and techniques.