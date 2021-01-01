Foo Fighters Kick Off 2021 With New Song ‘No Son of Mine’
Happy Foo Year! 2021 is just a few minutes old, but we've already got fresh music from the Foo Fighters. The band just dropped the second song from their forthcoming Medicine at Midnight album, titled "No Son of Mine."
The track is a definite rocker with a ghostly backing choral and a propulsive drumbeat. Have a listen to the song in full in the player at the bottom of this post and see the lyrics right here:
No son of mine will ever do
The work of villains, the will of fools
If you believe it
It must be true
No son of mine
No son of mine
No son of mine will ever need to beg forgiveness
No wicked deed
Head full of evil, heart full of greed
No son of mine
No son of mine
Here we are
Living dead
Hand to God with one foot in the grave
Age of lost innocence
Don't forget what your good book says
No son of mine
No son of mine will ever be
Under the power vested in thee
March into slaughter down on his knees
No son of mine
No son of mine
Here we are
Living dead
Hand to God with one foot in the grave
Age of lost innocence
Don't forget what your good book says
No son of mine
No son of mine will ever say
Words of illusion, oh this I pray
Heretofore taking my name in vain
No son of mine
No son of mine
Here we are
Living dead
Hand to God with one foot in the grave
Age of lost innocence
Don't forget what your good book says
No son of mine
Dave Grohl would later post a message to fans to go along with the new release that reads as follows:
He also stated in a press release: "This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out. Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…”
"No Son of Mine" follows on the heels of "Shame Shame," which arrived back in early November. As for their new album, Dave Grohl revealed that the band has attempted to shake things up a bit musically.
He stated back in May, "It's filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird because it's almost like a dance record — not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record."
Medicine at Midnight will arrive on Feb. 5. You can currently pre-save / pre-order the album at this location.
Foo Fighters, "No Son of Mine"