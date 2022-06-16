There's a two-acre field of flowers on a unique rural u-pick flower farm you'll want to visit this summer.

The Flower Stand is a country getaway in the village of Springville, 30 minutes south of Buffalo, New York, where you’ll find row after row of gorgeous and affordable flowers in the prettiest setting you could imagine.

Acres of Flowers

The Flower Stand started as an acre of flowers in 2006 and has now grown to over two acres with more than 150 varieties to choose from, making it the only flower farm of its kind in Western New York. The target date to open this season is July 2022 with the season running through October. Appointments to stroll the fields of flowers must be made in advance to ensure social distancing.

What to Bring

When you go, don't forget your own pruners. Containers, water, and all the other necessary picking supplies will be made available on-site. If you have gardening gloves you like to use, bring them along with you too.

Make Time

"Your goal will most likely be to take flowers from every section of the field and accumulate a large, colorful, full container. This takes time," says owner Ellen Krzemien. "It takes at least 30 minutes to intentionally walk and take in the entire space. If you’re looking to accumulate a little something from each section of the garden, plan on staying at least one hour."

The Flower Stand is located at 13187 Vaughn Street in Springville, New York.

Learn more at TheFlowerStand716.com or on Facebook.