If you love flowers, there's a unique field of flowers on a rural u-pick flower farm you'll want to visit this summer.

The Flower Stand started as an acre of flowers and has now grown to over two acres with more than 100 varieties to choose from, the only flower farm of it's kind in western New York.

The unique country getaway in Springville, New York has rows and rows of gorgeous and affordable flowers. It is open to the public by appointment only to ensure social distancing and spots are filling up fast. Appointments through July 19th are sold out but more dates will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Stroll the groomed aisles, take in the beauty of nature, and observe the pollinating bees and fluttering butterflies. Select the perfect blooms of your choice.

Photo Credit - The Flower Stand

You are highly encouraged to bring you own pruners. Containers, water and all the other necessary picking supplies are on-site. If you have gardening gloves you like to use, bring them along with you too.

"Your goal will most likely be to take flowers from every section of the field and accumulate a large, colorful, full container. This takes time," says owner Ellen Krzemien. "It takes at least 30 minutes to intentionally walk and take in the entire space. If you’re looking to accumulate a little something from each section of the garden, plan on staying at least one hour."

The Flower Stand is cash, check or Venmo (@Ellen-Krzemien) only for the 2020 season.

The Flower Stand is open from July through the first front in October and is located at 13187 Vaughn Street in Springville, New York.

Learn more at TheFlowerStand716.com or on Facebook.

Photo Credit - The Flower Stand