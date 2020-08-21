Summertime is almost over, and after being stuck in our homes for most of the year so far, we're eager to find ways to enjoy the sun while also social distancing. We got you, boo.

Crazy Daisies Flower Farm in Syracuse started out as a greenhouse over a decade ago, but has expanded to so much more over the years. It's now a greenhouse-turned-cafe, with everything from budding flowers and more in the spring to a variety of holiday greenery in the winter, and everything in the middle!

The farm also hosts live music and offers seasonal food and drinks, including a cocktail flight.

TikTok user @amorraysirena documented her visit to Crazy Daisies on the app, urging viewers to add the farm to their New York bucket lists. She even included a clip with video of the cocktail flight and holy moly... Is it adorable or what?!

Crazy Daisies is run by the Cox family, whose six kids have become more involved in the business as they've grown older.

"Each year we grow larger as a business and closer as a family," the family writes on Crazy Daisies' website. "Learning the ins and outs of expanding a “greenhouse-turned-cafe” doesn’t come with a Dummies 101 book, but with the 8 of us and some close friends, we have come a long way."

Despite the uncertainty of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Crazy Daisies' owner Jennifer Cox told Syracuse.com that they are lucky to be experiencing the success they have so far this year.

"In times of trouble or recession or stuff like that, people stay home, people tend to, you know, garden more and just make oases out of their backyards, so we were very blessed this year to be so busy," Cox told Syracuse.com.

Crazy Daisies has started to carry more house plants and even implemented a new outdoor seating area with picnic tables to accommodate for social distancing and new state regulations. With stunning views of Central New York, it looks like the perfect place to spend a weekend afternoon.

The farm is closed from August 17 to 25 as the Cox family enjoys some well-deserved time off, but it will be back open for normal hours on August 26. Crazy Daisies is open Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visit Crazy Daisies Flower Farm at 4693 Kasson Rd. in Syracuse and contact them by phone at 315-498-5525 or by email at crazydaisiesevents@gmail.com.