Did You Know The Little White Flowers In Your CNY Lawn Are Weeds?

Have you've ever seen these little white flowers in your lawn? They resemble both a wart, and warmer weather, at the exact same time. Did you know they are actually weeds?

What Are These Little White Flowers Called?

Until recently, I'm ashamed to admit I didn't even know that these little white flowers actually had a name. If you see little white flowers like the one pictured above, they are called White Clovers. Usually clovers are associated with "good luck", but these are associated at weeds in your lawn. The little flowers that you thought were a good sign of summer, are just as evil for your lawn as a dandelion.

White clover is a perennial weed that grows low to the ground. While it can grow in many different places, it is typically found in lawns, especially sparse lawns where the competition from grass is weak."

Clover will grow in areas of low nitrogen and where competition from other plants is small. That's why it's important to have a strong healthy lawn to knock these weeds out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Can You Get Ride Of White Clover?

How do you kill or get ride of White Clover? Gardening Know How has a few helpful tips and tricks to follow:

1) Make sure that your lawn (and flower beds) are well fertilized.

2) In flower beds, clover can be kept at bay by using a thick layer of mulch.

3) Handpull them out.

When hand pulling white clover, make sure that you pull out as much of the root system as possible to prevent regrowth.

4) Herbicides will kill the white clover, but will also kill any other plants it comes in contact with.