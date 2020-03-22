Although a lot of things are canceled, kindness and flowers are not. One local flower shop is helping brighten up the elderlys' days with a little of both.

After Governor Cuomo started reducing the New York workforce to limit the spread of the virus, the folks at Chester's Flower Shop and Greenhouses in Utica had a bunch of flowers left in their shop. Instead of letting them go to waste, they donated them to a number of central New York nursing homes.

In total, the shop donated about 85 budvases to four local nursing homes, "in hopes of brightening their day." How great is that?

The folks at Chester's said they are even working on putting together more donations while their shop is shut down.

