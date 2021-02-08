This Is The Most Searched Valentines Gift In New York

Valentines Day is this Sunday, February 14th. Nothing against Valentines Day, I'm just not a fan. It's just one more hurdle to get over as my sights are solely set on May 1st, opening day for camping season. Does that sound cruel?

It's one of those days when you probably need to be smart and do something nice for your significant other, even if she or he says they don't want anything special. That is a sign that you better do something special. Take it from me, I learned the hard way.

Coupon Lawn published an article about the most Googled Valentines gift from each state in the USA. Not sure if I agree with the top item searched, but what do I know?

The Coupon Lawn story shows the most Valentie's gift sercahed on Google, including 'puppy', 'flowers', and 'chocolate.' What item is listed as the most searched in New York State and Pennsylvania? For New York, it's 'pajamas' and for Pennsylvania, it's chocolate.'

Okay, I can understand 'chocolate' for Pennsylvania, but 'pajamas' for New York State? First, who is brave enough to buy any type of clothing for their significant other? Certainly not me. Am I alone in this decision?

I can handle chocolates, flowers and dinner, maybe jewelry, something Greyhound related since my wife and I love anything to do with Greyhounds, but I will never attempt to buy any type of clothing, including pajamas. If I ever lean towards clothing as a gift, I give a gift card to a clothing store instead.

Anyway, there are some interesting most Googled gifts from some states, like Alaska, Vermont and Louisiana. Check out Coupon Lawn for the complete list. It's quite interesting.

Via Coupon Lawn

Enter your number to get our free mobile app