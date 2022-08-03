Shake, Shiver & Shovel! Record Cold & Snowy Winter Predicted For New York

The first day of winter may arrive this year on December 21, but that doesn’t mean the cold temperatures and snow storms will wait until then. We may get an early dose of the winter season in New York that could be filled with plenty of snow, rain, and record-breaking cold temperatures.

So what does Mother Nature have in store this winter for the Northeast? The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, rain, and mush, as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures in their extended forecast. Basically another typical winter season in New York where the snowblowers will be working overtime.

Shake, Shiver & Shovel

We may see the first signs of winter earlier than last year. December could be stormy and cold with what the Farmer's Almanac is calling an 'active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country."

Looks like we may actually have white Christmas in New York this year.

January Storms

January looks like it'll be a repeat of December with lots of snow across the eastern two-thirds of the country followed by what is being predicted as 'one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air seen in several years.' How cold? The Farmer's Almanac says the middle of January could be 40 degrees below zero.

Winter 2022-2023 should be dominated by an active storm track in the eastern half of the country, running from the western Gulf of Mexico to the northeast, across the Virginias, and across interior New York State and New England.

The good news is February looks to be a bit warmer with milder temperatures that should make winter seem more bearable. But don't get too comfortable. March is expected to have a lion-like end.

There should be a wide variety of weather conditions, ranging from heavy snows to torrents of rain to gusty thunderstorms across much of the nation.

Whatever winter holds, we're hardy Central New Yorkers and can handle anything Mother Nature has in store this season. If we can survive Stella, we can survive anything. Bring on the snow and we'll stock up on sweaters.

