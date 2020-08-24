If you love a cold and snowy winter, you’re going to love the Farmer's Almanac forecast prediction for central New York and the northern half of the country.

The Farmer's Almanac long-range forecast is calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies.

Remember last year’s winter in the Northeast? This year the Farmer's Almanac prediction is very different, with the possibility of a blizzard hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the second week of February. This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow.

"The forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall,” states editor Peter Geiger, Philom.

Photo Credit - Farmer's Almanac

The Farmer's Almanac prediction isn't much different than the Old Farmer's Almanac, that calls for a colder, snowier winter than last season. "The coldest periods will be in mid-December and mid-January, with the snowiest periods in mid-December, early January, and early to mid-March."

Fall looks to follow Summer with warmer than normal temperatures. Cooler weather is predicted mid September with thunderstorms possible the first few days of the month.

The National Weather Service is also predicting warm fall weather for most of the Northeast.

If you're not a fan of the cold temperatures and snowy conditions, you'd better soak up the last few weeks of summer and all of fall before hibernation or quarantining for most of winter.