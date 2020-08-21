Hasbro Water Guns Sold at Target Are Being Recalled

If the kids are playing with Nerf Super Soaker water guns, the wet fun needs to come to an end.

Target is the only retailer that sells Hasbro Nerf Super Soaker water guns, and the company is voluntarily recalling over 52 thousand of them due to possible lead exposure.

According to the recall notice posted this week, stickers on the toys' water tank may "contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban."

The water guns were sold between March and July 2020. The two models included in the recall are:

Super Soaker XP 20, a green and orange hand-held water blaster, $7.99

Super Soaker XP 30, an orange and blue water gun, $12.99.

According to Hasbro, consumers should immediately stop using the affected product and contact the company for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Hasbro at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays, or email at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.

Although no cases of poisoning have been reported pertaining to this recall, there are symptoms you can look out for in your children if they have come in contact with the product.

Symptoms of Lead Poisoning in Children

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children include

Developmental delay

Learning difficulties

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Sluggishness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Constipation

Hearing loss

Seizures

"Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal."