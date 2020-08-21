How do I say this? If you're the kind of person that enjoys indulging with alcohol, there is good news. They have discovered a cure for your hangover.

Now, before you get up on your soap box, let's be honest, as you get older, it doesn't take as much as it used to to feel awful after a night with a few beverages. Where we used to be able to go all weekend long and still feel strong heading into Monday, these days, sometimes it only takes a few.

But there's good news.

While many people have gone on what feels like an endless quest to find this fountain of youth, doctors in Finland are announcing that they've found it...and it's been right under our noses the whole time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The cure is something called L-cysteine. It's an amino acid that can be found in vitamin stores today. While it used to be used to keep your skin, hair, and nails healthy, the doctors found that people who used it after they drank heavily didn't suffer from nausea and headaches like people who didn't use it.

There are more benefits too. If you dig further into the study, it says that even just 600 milligrams of L-cysteine can help alleviate stress and anxiety.

While some "cures" require you take pills or liquids before you drink, these pills were taken after a night of drinking.