Kids Can Get Free ‘First Day of School’ Haircuts in Rome

A church is making sure schoolchildren in Rome has a fresh haircut to start the school year.

The first day of school is going to look very different in Rome this year, but that shouldn't mean it shouldn't feel like a traditional first day of school. New notebooks, sharp pencils, and a fresh new haircut - even if it does top a set of jammies.

The Rome Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting a free haircut day on Sunday, August 30 from 2pm - 4pm. Pre-kindergarten through high school students are eligible. The haircuts are being provided by professional barbers, and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Face masks and social distancing required.

If you have any questions, you can contact the church at 315-336-2918.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1071807593257070/