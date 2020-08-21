Looking for Mexican food options in Rome? Introducing Arizona Tacos now open in Rome.

Arizona Tacos is a family owned and operated business located at 515 West Dominick Street in Rome.

If you are having a large party, planning an event or need catering services, feel free to send us a message!

They offer tacos, quesadillas, burritos, breakfast burrtios, and tostadas. You'll also find plenty of sides, nacos, desserts, taco salad, and combinations.

Tortillas come straight from Arizona so you will get that real over the border taste!"

You can call them at (315) 533-7238. They do offer delivery through Door Dash.