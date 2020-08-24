Free Food and Milk Distribution Coming to Herkimer County

As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.) and Nourish New York, another free milk-food distribution event is coming to Herkimer County. The American Dairy Association Northeast is working with other groups to provide food and essential nutritional items at Herkimer County Community College.

The Dairy Association is working with Dairy Farmers of America and USDA-approved vendor Renzi Foodservice to distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk and 10,000 pounds of food at HCCC on 100 Reservoir Road in Herkimer. The drive-thru event will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

While supplies last, each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one food box containing 20 pounds of produce with a total of 500 food boxes to be distributed. As with most of the drive-thru event, drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

The American Dairy Association Northeast, USDA-approved purchasing partners, and local community organizations have combined to distributed more than 500,000 gallons of milk since the give-away events began in June.