A Great Family Get-Away: The Corning Museum of Glass

Here's a great getaway for the entire family! The Corning Museum of Glass. This experience is only a couple of hours from Buffalo in Corning, NY. (about 2hrs and 27min / 124 miles to be exact according to rome2rio.com)

I haven't been to the Corning Museum of Glass since I was a kid and can still remember the experience watching the Glassmakers heat glass and then blow through a tube, which the piece of hot glass is attached to, and form a beautiful piece of glasswork right in front of your eys.

When you visit the Corning Museum of Glass now, things are much different. All of the glassmakers rare required to wear a mask at all times, according to a WGRZ News report...so how will they blow the glass into shape?? Hmmm.

WATCH: