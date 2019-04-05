Whitesnake 's new album, Flesh & Blood , is coming May 10. To tide you over, the group has released another new single, "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)." Take a listen in the video above.

Unlike the lead single " Shut Up and Kiss Me ," this one exhibits more brute force and less glistening lead guitar moments, relying on deep, bluesy grooves to lay the foundation for David Coverdale 's sultry vocal saunter.

"Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach are unbelievably great guitarists — the ones you want to pick up a fucking tennis racket and air guitar to," Coverdale told us in a recent interview . "I don't ask Joel or Reb to play like any of their predecessors. They're involved with me because they're helping me take Whitesnake up another fucking couple of rungs of the love ladder."

Pre-order your copy of Flesh & Blood here and look for Whitesnake on tour at the dates below.

Whitesnake 2019 Tour Dates

Apr. 12 – Newkirk, Okla. @ Clans First Council Casino*

Apr. 13 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino*

Apr. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

Apr. 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

Apr. 19 – Biloxi, Mo. @ IP Casino Resort*

Apr. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Bank Amphitheatre

Apr. 22 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Apr. 23 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Apr. 25 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino*

Apr. 26 – Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King PAC

Apr. 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Apr. 29 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

May 01 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 02 – Bensalem, Pa. @ XCITE Center at Parx Casino*

May 04 — Columbia, MD @ M3 Festival#

May 05 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak

May 07 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 08 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 10 – Hampton Beach, N.J. @ Hampton Beach Casino*

May 11 – Lincoln, R.I. @ Twin River Casino*

May 14 – Greensburg, Penn. @ The Palace Theatre

May 17 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Casino*

May 18 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Seneca Niagara Casino*

*Whitesnake only / #festival appearance