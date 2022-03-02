When Nature Calls: Ever See Two Bald Eagles Doin’ It?

I'd insist this is educational and I'm not being weird about it, but you already clicked on the link so I'm gonna assumes we're on the same page. The Hudson Valley is a perfect place to watch our national bird soar through the sky, divebomb fish in the Hudson River, and teach their young how to fly. Now with the help of local photographer Owen Cramsie, we can add doin' the nasty to the list.

Birds Do It, Bees Do It, Even Educated Fleas Do It

Before we jump into the action, a few fascinating facts about eagle sex (I can't believe I just wrote that). For instance, did you know that similar to penguins, bald eagles mate for life? But similarly to humans, another eagle can swoop in and take over another eagle's territory, including their horizontal polka partner.

The More the Merrier

Bald eagles are also frequent smooshers. Science tells us it's to increase the chance of a successful fertilization, but who's to say our patriotism mascot doesn't enjoy the physical and emotional connection to their life partner? And speaking of smooshing, that's not even an incorrect way to describe it. Ornithologists call the actual act "the cloacal kiss", because the way mating literally happens is, and I quote:

The female will move her tail feathers to one side, the male will press and twist his cloacal opening around her cloaca, passing the sperm from his cloaca to hers.

What's a little cloacal pressing between friends? Also interesting to learn that male eagles don't have an, um, extra talon.

Adult Content

Admittedly, these photos have been a little mature. Want to go back to a PG rating? Check out these other eagles feeding and fighting over fish on the Hudson River.

