New York Dedicating Over $4 Million To Improve Snowmobile Trails

If you love hitting the New York's snowmobile trails every winter, then we have some good news for you.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that registration is being waived for all out-of-state snowmobilers. These promotional weekends include March 5-6th and March 12-13th. During these dates, all insured out-of-sate and Canadian snowmobilers can ride New York's trails without in-state registration.

The bigger news for New Yorkers is that $4.2 million in state funding is being allocated for snowmobile trail maintenance and grooming. Governor Hochul says this is beneficial in increasing tourism on New York's 10,500 miles of snowmobile trails.

New York is unrivaled in its natural beauty in all four seasons and offers a vast recreational trail system for snowmobilers to enjoy our stunning winter landscape.

Typically, all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers would have to register their sleds with New York State prior to riding on the trails. This is the same for everywhere in the state, from Western New York all the way up through the North Country.

By offering free snowmobile weekends, we are helping highlight our trails to out-of-state visitors and boost our upstate tourism economy, while giving New Yorkers greater opportunity to explore their state.

In terms of the $4.2 million in funding for trail maintenance, the state is distributing that to local communities. Over 230 clubs will receive a portion of the funding across the state. The local grants are funded from registration fees paid to the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles.

Get more information on snowmobiling and snowmobile clubs by visiting the State Snowmobile Association's website.

