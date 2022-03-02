RPD Math: Cash +/- Cocaine +/- Shiv = Charges for Two Rome Men
Two men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the early morning hours today.
The Rome Police Department says officers with the RPD's Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on the 200 block of East Dominick Street at approximately 12:15am ON Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Police say after talking with the driver, identified as 34-year-old Robert J. DiDomenico of Rome, it was learned that his driving privileges were found to have been revoked. He had a passenger who was not authorized to drive and because he was unlicensed, his vehicle had to be towed.
During a search of the vehicle police say the following items were located inside the car:
- 15.2 grams of cocaine
- A quantity of pills (type and prescription status not yet released by police)
- U.S. Currency
- One "Shiv" Style Knife
After the search both occupants of the vehicle were arrested. DiDomenico faces the following charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Class B felony)
- Aggravated Unauthorized Operation in the 3rd Degree
The passenger, identified as 40-yer-old Joel M. Stephens of Rome, faces the following charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Class B felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony)
Police say that the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Rome Police Department's Tip Line at: (315) 339.7744. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]