Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing new efforts to support the hospitality industry in New York State.

They include a proposal to permanently legalize to-go cocktails and to ensure a more efficient New York State Liquor Authority to support the recovery of New York bars and restaurants.

Hochul also wants more funding for increased staffing at New York's overwhelmed State Liquor authority and to modernize state liquor laws and streamline license and approval processes.

Don Pollard, Office of Governor Hochul Don Pollard, Office of Governor Hochul loading...

The Governor has directed SLA to consult with industry representatives and stakeholders to review existing laws and identify red tape.

"New York's nightlife and hospitality industry are second to none, and our state cannot truly come back from this pandemic until we revitalize this crucial sector of our economy and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it provides," Governor Hochul said. "We owe it to our small businesses to provide them with the resources and regulatory framework they need to grow and thrive, which is why is it's important that we reform and modernize the State Liquor Authority. This is just one of several steps we are taking to help small businesses come back from the pandemic stronger than ever before."

