Congresswoman Claudia Tenney pulled no punches in reacting to President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address.

The NY-22 Republican blasted Biden, saying his administration has either caused or exacerbated every major crisis in the nation. The New Hartford native also chided the president for a lot of bipartisan talk, but a lack of bipartisan action. A 40-year high inflation rate, the border crisis, fentanyl-fueled drug overdoses, the Afghan withdrawal, and supply chain disruptions were among the issues created or worsened by the Biden administration, her statement read.

On a positive note, Tenney - who has already announce her candidacy for the newly formed 23rd Congressional District covering the Southern Tier and westerly portions of her current NY-22 district - said she 'deeply appreciated' the bipartisan solidarity shown for the people of Ukraine, along with the condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. You can find Tenney's full statement below.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik's reaction to the SOTU followed a very similar tone. 'The state of our union is in crisis because of President Joe Biden,' her statement opened. Stefanik, a Republican whose current NY-21 District blankets Northern New York, said Biden and fellow Democrats' 'Far-Left' policies will only worsen America's economic, energy, border, and national security concerns. Read her full statement below.

New York's newly drawn district lines have Stefanik's 21st district expanding to cover all of Rome and Oneida County, north of Utica. Under the same redrawn lines, Utica falls into the state's 19th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democrat Antonio Delgado.

Delgado did not release a statement reacting to Biden's speech.

Rep. Claudia Tenney's full statement on 2022 SOTU:

“The state of our nation and our world is much worse than it was one year ago. Virtually every major crisis our nation faces today has been caused or exacerbated by President Biden. Tonight Americans deserved to hear real solutions. It was an opportunity for President Biden to acknowledge the challenges we face and deliver a call to action that was unifying, bipartisan, and results oriented. It was a chance for Joe Biden to stop talking about how he’s the “unity” president and to finally start acting like it. “Unfortunately for our nation, President Biden failed to deliver. I deeply appreciated the bipartisan solidarity shown tonight for the brave Ukrainian people as well as the strong condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. But beyond that this speech was a return to Joe Biden’s same partisan rhetoric. It was a divisive attempt to shift blame and salvage a failing presidency, all while ignoring our country’s most pressing issues. “The list of challenges is long and growing: 40-year high inflation, an open border, a deadly fentanyl epidemic, a hollowed out domestic energy industry, war in Europe, a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, unprecedented government spending, and massive supply chain disruptions. President Biden once again failed to acknowledge these challenges let alone present a unifying, commonsense vision for how he plans to address them.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik's full statement on 2022 SOTU:

“The state of our union is in crisis because of President Joe Biden. Tonight's speech will not rewrite the abysmal failure of the past year under one-party Democrat rule in Washington. Unfortunately, rather than focusing on unleashing American energy independence, supporting our Constitutional liberties, or reining in his reckless tax and spending agenda, President Biden doubled down on his failed, Far-Left policies that will only worsen the economic, energy, border, and national security crises for families across America and in Upstate New York and the North Country. “At home, New York families are facing historic inflation and paying more for goods and groceries due to Biden’s out-of-control spending. They are also paying the price for Biden’s anti-energy agenda as families face skyrocketing home heating costs and the most expensive gasoline since Joe Biden was Vice President. Our families are witnessing President Biden’s hypocrisy as he opens our southern border to illegal immigrants but has delayed and restricted travel across our Northern Border at the expense of our district’s families and small businesses. “Tonight, President Biden outrageously gave himself a pat on the back for shutting down the coronavirus. Make no mistake, Joe Biden and Democrat officials across America were the leaders of implementing unconstitutional mandates and lockdowns, shutting down businesses and schools, and masking our kids. The American people will not let Joe Biden rewrite history. “With the world in crisis, my thoughts are with our brave 10th Mountain Division men and women who have deployed to our allied countries in Europe outside of Ukraine as a result of President Biden’s weakness on the world stage. Tonight, I was disappointed that President Biden failed to effectively counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. We stand strongly as fellow Americans with the Ukrainian people as they face the atrocities of authoritarian war criminal Vladimir Putin. And we must do more. “My focus in Congress will continue to be fighting back against the radical Far-Left policies of one-party Democrat rule that are failing New Yorkers and America. I will always stand up for Upstate New York and the North Country’s small businesses, veterans, seniors, farmers, parents, and hardworking families to ensure they have a seat at the table at the highest level.”

